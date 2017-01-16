HBO is working on bringing more Game of Thrones to a television near you

Image: HBO

Break out the tankards of ale, HBO execs have confirmed that they are seriously considering a Game of Thrones prequel show.

Just when we were all starting to fret the end of the show after Season 8, our hopes have been renewed.

At the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, HBO original programming president Casey Bloys said nothing firm has been decided about a spinoff show for the Game of Thrones franchise, but it is something the network is in serious talks about.

"All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying, ‘Oh, let’s do this,’” Bloys said, according to Variety. "But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it."

Author George R.R. Martin himself has written several prequel novellas for the franchise, and the flashbacks viewers saw in Season 6 of the show proves that the Targaryen backstory provides more than enough material for another show in the making.

HBO does have a few years still to develop the series before the panic over the loss of Game of Thrones really settles into fans' minds. But it will be upon us sooner than I'd like to admit. In other words, bring on the prequel!

Bloys also addressed the idea of another show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining, "We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out."

"A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it [than a spinoff]," he added. "[Martin’s history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, 'If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,' and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something."

Would you support a Game of Thrones prequel show?

