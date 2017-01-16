We see your subtle statement about your marriage, Christina El Moussa

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Alexander Tamargo/Contributor/Getty Images

Christina El Moussa has had plenty on her mind, especially since her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, just officially filed for divorce following the news of their split.

Christina has stayed pretty quiet since news broke of Tarek's filing, but now, she's speaking out in the subtlest of ways: in a thinly veiled Instagram caption.

A lot going on lately..... But making time for what's important is what's really important. #priorities #tayAndbray A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Alongside a photo of her daughter, 6-year-old Taylor, Christina wrote, "A lot going on lately..... But making time for what's important is what's really important. #priorities."

Uh, yeah, I'll say there's "a lot going on lately." Christina and Tarek announced that they were separated after a crazy altercation that got police called to their house. Allegedly there was a gun involved. That's a little more than "a lot."

Since then, Tarek and Christina have been publicly split up and shacking up with their nanny and contractor, respectively. The nanny thing didn't work out for Tarek, but Christina is still reportedly dating Gary Anderson, who did some work on their pool back when they were still together. There have been plenty of rumors flying that Christina was sending some suspicious texts to Anderson while she and Tarek were together and that's part of what led to the split. Both Christina and Tarek have denied that, though.

Meanwhile, the El Moussas' show, Flip or Flop is reportedly going to continue, and there have been rumors that HGTV is trying to force the couple to stay together because they're contractually obligated to do the show as a married couple.

"This is getting really ugly," a source at HGTV said. "HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, 'You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.'"

