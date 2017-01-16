Lindsay Lohan's followers are pretty sure she deleted her Instagram for religious reasons

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Lindsay Lohan made some big updates to her Instagram this week.

Lohan kept her account active, but deleted all of her photos. She also replaced her bio with a simple message: "Alaikum salam."

"Alaikum salam" is an Arabic phrase that means "Peace be unto you." It's often used by Muslims as a friendly greeting in social settings or during prayer. Lohan's use of the phrase on her Instagram account, as well as her decision to purge all her photos from the site, has some of her followers speculating that she's converted to Islam and is now a practicing Muslim.

Lohan has never been shy about her fascination with Islam. In 2015, a photo was taken of her holding the Quran, which is the Islamic holy book, leading to a lot of backlash from Americans. During an appearance on the Turkish talk show Haber Turk, she defended herself, saying, "They crucified me for it in America. They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Quran. I was so happy to leave [America] and go back to London after that, because I felt so unsafe in my own country. If [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will."

Lohan has been living overseas for several years now, most recently in Dubai. She's also been spending a fair amount of time in Turkey volunteering in camps for refugees from Syria. Lohan has also been the subject of backlash for wearing headscarves while volunteering with refugees.

Lohan hasn't officially confirmed whether she's converted to Islam, and her reps are staying quiet about the matter for now.

