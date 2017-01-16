Sections
We now know exactly what happened when Kim Kardashian West was robbed in Paris

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Print

Police report reveals terrifying details of Kim Kardashian West's robbery

Details from the police report Kim Kardashian West gave French police after she was robbed in Paris have finally been revealed, and the event sounds absolutely terrifying.

More: Kim Kardashian West's robbery turns into a "she was asking for it" argument

The reports haven't been officially released, but a transcript was leaked in the French newspaper Le Journal de Dimanche, and NBC news has confirmed that the information is accurate.

According to the report, Kardashian West told police the robbery happened at 4:30 a.m., and she was only wearing a bathrobe at the time. She said she was on her computer working when she heard a noise at her door "like footsteps." No one answered when she asked who was there, but she saw two people through the sliding door, including someone in reception who was tied up.

More: Kim Kardashian's robbery ordeal was terrifying, but there is a silver lining

Kardashian West said two men wearing hoods and police jackets came into the apartment, took her Blackberry and asked her where her jewelry was. At first, she refused to answer, but when one of them pointed a gun at her, she showed them her $4 million diamond ring on a bedside table, her purse and a jewelry box containing two diamond Cartier bracelets, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace and diamond earrings, gold Jacob necklaces, a gold Rolex watch and other pieces.

She told police that the robbers tied her up with plastic cables, used tape to cover her mouth and bind her legs and carried her to the bathroom, where they left her in the tub. The robbers reportedly took Kardashian West's Blackberry, iPhone and jewelry, but left cash. After they left, she was able to untie herself and call police and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

In the police report, Kardashian West said that she was not injured, but told police that she wanted to leave immediately to return to the U.S. and her family, and that a private jet was already waiting for her.

Now, three months after the robbery, Kardashian West is slowly returning to social media. She's been vacationing with friends in Dubai for a few days and documenting the trip on Snapchat. 17 people have been arrested in connection with her robbery, though only four have been charged.

More: Kylie Jenner won't stop flaunting her wealth despite Kim Kardashian's robbery

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Police report reveals terrifying details of Kim Kardashian West's robbery
Image: Apega/WENN
