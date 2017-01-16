Who can blame Kourtney Kardashian if she's treating her relationship with Scott Disick with extreme caution?

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's future is apparently still uncertain, especially after his recent disappearing act.

According to Radar Online, while Disick was in Dubai with Kim Kardashian he disappeared for a while and no one knew where he was (he apparently overslept by 10 hours). And now, according to a Hollywood Life source, this incident has raised red flags for Kourtney, who fears that she may once again get her heart broken.

"In some ways, she's been expecting him to break her heart again," the source told the publication of Kardashian's alleged feelings toward Disick. "She doesn't know if he fell off the wagon or what while he was in Dubai, but he was definitely MIA and acting suspicious."

And because of the couple's complicated history, it would not be surprising if Kardashian feels some insecurity or has trust issues. However, it would be disappointing if this one incident destroyed her newfound faith in Disick, because according to the source, "Scott was doing well. He wasn't going out, was being a good father and everyone thought he and Kourtney were back."

They continued, "But he's broken so many promises that it's virtually impossible for Kourt to let her guard down, and she has continued to be very hesitant about trusting Scott."

However, Kardashian has reportedly spent so much time worrying about Disick in the past, she's determined not to "go down that road again."

So, if this report is true, could this mean that the couple's relationship is in trouble?

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are good together? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

