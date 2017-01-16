Sections
Selena Gomez didn't break any girl code by hooking up with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid weren't besties, so it's no big deal if Gomez hooked up with Hadid's ex, right?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance took the world by surprise, but there was probably no one more surprised than Bella Hadid. She reportedly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram after pictures emerged of the singer with her ex-boyfriend.

More: Selena Gomez has her hands all over Hollywood's favorite starboy

But Gomez didn't break any girl codes when she hooked up with The Weeknd because according to an Us Weekly source, the two women were not "good friends." They simply know each other because they have mutual friends, namely Taylor Swift.

"Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella," a source told the publication. "She knows them through other people, but they're just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them."

More: Selena Gomez is back in the studio & dropping hints about her next move

Gomez and The Weeknd made headlines earlier this month after photos emerged of them getting cozy in Santa Monica on Tuesday, Jan. 10 (around two months after he and Bella split) — and Gomez reportedly has no guilt about the hookup.

"Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex," a second insider told the publication.

More: The Weeknd is hugely successful now but that wasn't always the case

So, there you have it. Selena Gomez did nothing wrong when she hooked up with The Weeknd — and it's been great seeing her happy with someone other than Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid weren't besties, so it's no big deal if Gomez hooked up with Hadid's ex, right?
