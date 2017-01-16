Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid weren't besties, so it's no big deal if Gomez hooked up with Hadid's ex, right?

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Print

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance took the world by surprise, but there was probably no one more surprised than Bella Hadid. She reportedly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram after pictures emerged of the singer with her ex-boyfriend.

More: Selena Gomez has her hands all over Hollywood's favorite starboy

But Gomez didn't break any girl codes when she hooked up with The Weeknd because according to an Us Weekly source, the two women were not "good friends." They simply know each other because they have mutual friends, namely Taylor Swift.

"Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella," a source told the publication. "She knows them through other people, but they're just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them."

More: Selena Gomez is back in the studio & dropping hints about her next move

Gomez and The Weeknd made headlines earlier this month after photos emerged of them getting cozy in Santa Monica on Tuesday, Jan. 10 (around two months after he and Bella split) — and Gomez reportedly has no guilt about the hookup.

Selena Gomez and Abel were spotted kissing! So what do you think of the couple? pic.twitter.com/5CsZ7mv8ry — The Weeknd Charts (@ChartsTheWeeknd) January 11, 2017

"Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex," a second insider told the publication.

More: The Weeknd is hugely successful now but that wasn't always the case

So, there you have it. Selena Gomez did nothing wrong when she hooked up with The Weeknd — and it's been great seeing her happy with someone other than Justin Bieber.

What do you think of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.