Paris Jackson has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2017

Paris Jackson is officially stepping into the limelight, and she's got some exciting, high-profile collaborations set for 2017.

For many years Jackson has shielded herself from the public gaze, but now that she's 18, that may all be about to change. Jackson has reportedly been in discussions with producer and director Lee Daniels about a potential role on his new FOX show, Star, TMZ reports — and she's apparently seriously considering it.

But aside from potentially coming to a TV screen near you, Jackson has apparently already been booked for three covers of high-fashion magazines, the first of which, according to the gossip site, will hit stands this month.

Jackson has been teasing behind-the-scenes shots of her various projects on Instagram in recent months, and it's great to see her newfound confidence. According to TMZ she could have a big future ahead of her in the modeling world, because she has reportedly already been approached by multiple agencies who believe she would be great for business.

And she's reportedly also proven her marketability, with several major brands allegedly approaching her with the hopes signing endorsement deals. So, it looks as though we may be seeing a lot more of Paris Jackson in the future.

Do you think Hollywood would be a smart move for Paris Jackson? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

