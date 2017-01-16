Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Paris Jackson's coming out of her shell, and onto a TV screen (maybe)

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Print

Paris Jackson has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2017

Paris Jackson is officially stepping into the limelight, and she's got some exciting, high-profile collaborations set for 2017.

More: Paris Jackson is disgusted by Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson

For many years Jackson has shielded herself from the public gaze, but now that she's 18, that may all be about to change. Jackson has reportedly been in discussions with producer and director Lee Daniels about a potential role on his new FOX show, Star, TMZ reports — and she's apparently seriously considering it.

But aside from potentially coming to a TV screen near you, Jackson has apparently already been booked for three covers of high-fashion magazines, the first of which, according to the gossip site, will hit stands this month.

More: Paris Jackson's trip to Neverland Ranch has created quite a buzz

Jackson has been teasing behind-the-scenes shots of her various projects on Instagram in recent months, and it's great to see her newfound confidence. According to TMZ she could have a big future ahead of her in the modeling world, because she has reportedly already been approached by multiple agencies who believe she would be great for business.

And she's reportedly also proven her marketability, with several major brands allegedly approaching her with the hopes signing endorsement deals. So, it looks as though we may be seeing a lot more of Paris Jackson in the future.

More: Paris Jackson thinks her mom is a major badass for the way she's battling cancer

Do you think Hollywood would be a smart move for Paris Jackson? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Paris Jackson has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline for 2017
Image: Paris Jackson/Instagram
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
If you miss 'Downton Abbey,' fill the void with PBS' 'Victoria'
All the best Pres. Obama & Joe Biden memes floating around the internet right now
Khloe Kardashian's revenge body in 10 pics – along with quotes
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's most adorable moments — from 2010 to present day
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!