Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka aren't shy of sharing a little public display of affection

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are ensuring that we have no doubt as to whether they're hooking up or not, because they're definitely not afraid of showing a little PDA.

The rumored new couple were spotted together over the weekend in London, England, and they looked very happy as they smiled and held hands, People reports.

And this is most certainly not the first time that they've been seen showing affection in public, in fact, the pair have been pretty inseparable since their loved-up trip to Hawaii in November of 2016. But what do Carey's fans think about her new relationship?

The developments in Carey and Tanaka's relationship will play out on Carey's new reality TV show, Mariah's World, for which she recently shared a sneak peak on her Instagram account. In the clip Tanaka can be heard saying "Mariah is the type of woman that I see myself with."

Thank you to all the #lambs for your love and support. Be sure to tune in to #MariahsWorld tonight on @eentertainment. - Team MC A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Fans have been quick to react to the statement, and the duo's relationship.

"Luv it. And Love seeing you and Tanaka evolve and flirt..." kikiamit3 wrote. Monicaweiberg1967 shared similar sentiments, writing, "I think you and Tanaka make a great couple, work in the same type business, more in common..yes perfect choice."

"You and Tanaka are so cute love to see people falling in love," jennbrentplus5 commented.

chelsbells55 said, "This is a love story and he is obsessed with you. That's what every girl wants and you're lucky to have a man that looks at you like that. #keeper."

But not everyone's giving the relationship their stamp of approval. Noone803443x wrote, [laughing emojis] at Tanaka saying he see's [sic] himself with Mariah lmao boy bye."

