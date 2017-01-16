The Young Pope has inspired more jokes than maybe any show ever

Image: HBO

A common question people were asking after they watched the premiere of The Young Pope tonight: Just how many drugs are the creators of this show on, exactly?

Now, don't take this question as a bad thing. The Young Pope is definitely out there, but in this beautiful, elegant, fascinating way that deserves applause.

It's weird and eccentric and wildly amusing to watch.

Oh, and it provided us some GIF and memes that will go down in internet history. Move over, Kim Kardashian, because it was Jude Law's butt that broke the internet tonight.

Image: HBO

And while Law was gallivanting around our television screens, people were racing to their computers to bask in it with the rest of the world.

1. Keep it cool

2. The young pope meets the Obamas

THE YOUNG POPE (2016-) | Dir. Paolo Sorrentino | HBO pic.twitter.com/R7EjMG6N8O — Hellscape Legoman (@HapaxLegoman) January 4, 2017

3. When the job application says you need 5-plus years experience

INTERVIEWER: we require 5+ years experience.

ME: pic.twitter.com/uEUIxKDD55 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 14, 2016

4. When you take over Twitter

me barging into Young Pope Twitter with my opinions and hot takes pic.twitter.com/8ehVPZNqOX — the Baefoot Contessa (@BaefootContessa) January 16, 2017

5. He's beauty and he's grace

6. When the Simpsons get in on the joke

The Young Pope pic.twitter.com/5O9YP2yaKN — Rick 2K17 (@Rick_City) January 6, 2017

7. When you're young, good looking... and, oh, the freaking pope

I don't care what anyone says, The Young Pope looks amazing pic.twitter.com/KbyUpf5IUn — jenn (@holybatman) January 6, 2017

8. You don't own me

I'm young pope

and I love to be young pope

I'm free and I love to be free

To live my life the way I want

To say and do whatever I please pic.twitter.com/dpPxoRf7WA — Caro (@socarolinesays) January 6, 2017

9. The OG chain-smoker

So young pope hold me closer

In the back seat of your rover pic.twitter.com/lbe6aRtWRA — Brendan Noel (@BrendanDNoel) January 6, 2017

10. Coffee, please

11. Tell Jesus the bitch is back

12. The Young Pope à la Madonna

This show is essentially a long 90s Madonna music video pic.twitter.com/6oUdP1qdn1 — Chappell Ellison (@ChappellTracker) January 16, 2017

13. Oh, yeah

14. He's young... He's pope...

15. The four stages of viewing

Cue the mic drop.

Until next week, my Pope-alicious friends.

Did you think The Young Pope premiere was as awesome as the internet takeover that followed?

