The Young Pope has inspired more jokes than maybe any show ever

A common question people were asking after they watched the premiere of The Young Pope tonight: Just how many drugs are the creators of this show on, exactly?
Now, don't take this question as a bad thing. The Young Pope is definitely out there, but in this beautiful, elegant, fascinating way that deserves applause.
More: For the love of Dothraki, someone confirm Drogo's return for GoT Season 7
It's weird and eccentric and wildly amusing to watch.
Oh, and it provided us some GIF and memes that will go down in internet history. Move over, Kim Kardashian, because it was Jude Law's butt that broke the internet tonight.
More: 12 reasons you’ll love Westworld (even with its heavy violence)
And while Law was gallivanting around our television screens, people were racing to their computers to bask in it with the rest of the world.
When you're power hungry but gotta look cool #TheYoungPope pic.twitter.com/ViDPqksnQK— ☆彡 (@EloiseFeMignon) January 6, 2017
THE YOUNG POPE (2016-) | Dir. Paolo Sorrentino | HBO pic.twitter.com/R7EjMG6N8O— Hellscape Legoman (@HapaxLegoman) January 4, 2017
INTERVIEWER: we require 5+ years experience.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 14, 2016
ME: pic.twitter.com/uEUIxKDD55
me barging into Young Pope Twitter with my opinions and hot takes pic.twitter.com/8ehVPZNqOX— the Baefoot Contessa (@BaefootContessa) January 16, 2017
The Young Pope pic.twitter.com/5O9YP2yaKN— Rick 2K17 (@Rick_City) January 6, 2017
I don't care what anyone says, The Young Pope looks amazing pic.twitter.com/KbyUpf5IUn— jenn (@holybatman) January 6, 2017
I'm young pope— Caro (@socarolinesays) January 6, 2017
and I love to be young pope
I'm free and I love to be free
To live my life the way I want
To say and do whatever I please pic.twitter.com/dpPxoRf7WA
So young pope hold me closer— Brendan Noel (@BrendanDNoel) January 6, 2017
In the back seat of your rover pic.twitter.com/lbe6aRtWRA
The Young Pope (2017) pic.twitter.com/y7E6SILOf1— Joanie (@whatjoanie) January 16, 2017
This show is essentially a long 90s Madonna music video pic.twitter.com/6oUdP1qdn1— Chappell Ellison (@ChappellTracker) January 16, 2017
He's young. He's the pope. So far it's as advertised. #YoungPope pic.twitter.com/Gh7VCCld0i— Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) January 16, 2017
The four stages of watching #TheYoungPope pic.twitter.com/0JpoAmGlA3— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 16, 2017
Cue the mic drop.
Until next week, my Pope-alicious friends.
More: HBO might be behind the ridiculous amount of GoT spoilers on the internet
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started