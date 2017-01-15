Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Lamar Odom is fighting to win back Khloé Kardashian

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: CBS
Print

Come on, Lamar Odom's attempts to get Khloé Kardashian back as his wife are too little, too late

Lamar Odom is set to appear on The Doctors with Travis Stork on Tuesday, and he's not just opening up about his health post-rehab.

More: Khloé Kardashian says Kim's robbery served as a major wakeup for the family

Odom isn't mincing words: He wants his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back.

In a new sneak peek at the episode, posted on The Doctors' Facebook page, Odom told Stork point-blank, "Honestly, I want my wife back."

Unfortunately for Odom, his new certainty is late. Probably way too late.

Not only did Odom and Kardashian finalize their divorce last December, but Kardashian is now head over heels for her new beau, Tristan Thompson. The two have been an official couple since October 2016.

More: Lamar Odom's rehab reality show is a terrible idea

According to Wetpaint, Kardashian is in love with Thompson and has used the L-word.

"At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years," Kardashian said. "It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!"

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

She added, "It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember... I think, when you're in love, you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicized all the time."

More: Khloé Kardashian already tried a speedy engagement — she won't do it again

Kardashian initially postponed her divorce to Odom so she could take care of him following his highly publicized near-fatal overdose.

Do you think Odom could win Kardashian back?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Come on, Lamar Odom's attempts to get Khloé Kardashian back as his wife are too little, too late
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
13 celebs who refuse to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration — and 4 who agreed
13 things to know about Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law
Calvin Harris' transformation from dorky DJ to playboy is mind-blowing
23 celebs who've made it very clear they're not Donald Trump supporters
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!