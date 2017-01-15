Come on, Lamar Odom's attempts to get Khloé Kardashian back as his wife are too little, too late

Image: CBS

Lamar Odom is set to appear on The Doctors with Travis Stork on Tuesday, and he's not just opening up about his health post-rehab.

Odom isn't mincing words: He wants his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back.

In a new sneak peek at the episode posted on The Doctors' Facebook page, Odom told Stork point-blank, "Honestly, I want my wife back."

Unfortunately for Odom, his new certainty is late. Probably way too late.

Not only did Odom and Kardashian finalize their divorce last December, but Kardashian is now head over heels for her new beau, Tristan Thompson. The two have been an official couple since October 2016.

According to Wetpaint, Kardashian is in love with Thompson and has used the L-word.

"At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years," Kardashian said. "It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!"

She added, "It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember... I think, when you're in love, you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicized all the time."

Kardashian initially postponed her divorce to Odom so she could take care of him following his highly publicized near-fatal overdose.

Do you think Odom could win Kardashian back?

