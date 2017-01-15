The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorce drama is actually over

Image: Apega/WENN.com

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are officially divorced as of Friday.

People reports that a judge finalized the divorce after denying Depp's request to impose a $100,000 sanction on Heard and Depp's accusation that she was delaying the divorce proceedings. According to court papers, Depp will pay $500,000 toward Heard's legal fees.

"It is a great day," Heard's attorney Pierce O'Donnell said. "All Amber wanted was a divorce, and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.'"

Both actors are now responsible for paying their own legal fees, according to TMZ, after the judge rejected Heard's attempt to renegotiate the settlement.

She has been outspoken about her plans to donate her nearly $7 million settlement to charity.

The divorce, which began after Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse throughout their 15-month marriage, was arguably one of the messiest in Hollywood's history.

Just last week, Heard's statements in court documents suggested that their legal back-and-forth was far from over.

"Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me," she said, according to reports.

She added, "I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago. I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking."

It seems that whether or not that was the case, the judge wasn't having it.

Can you believe the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce drama came to an end so quickly in the new year?

