Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in future Star Wars films

Don't worry, Lucasfilm respects Carrie Fisher's legacy way too much to digitally recreate her iconic character Princess Leia in future Star Wars films.

In a statement, the production company addressed the rumors about Princess Leia's future in the franchise following Fisher's death at the end of December.

"We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address," Lucasfilm said in a statement posted on the Star Wars website. "We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars." Fisher was rumored to play a big part in the upcoming films for the franchise, Episodes 8 and 9. Following her death, however, it was unclear how the franchise intended to reconcile her death. She had reportedly already finished filming her scenes for Episode 8, Huffington Post reports. While this statement doesn't rule out the option the films have to recast her role, I'm guessing that's also out of the question, considering there is no Princess Leia if Carrie Fisher is not portraying her. More likely, the storyline will find a justifiable way to write Fisher out of the series. Do you think Lucasfilm made the right decision to avoid CGI in future Star Wars films?

