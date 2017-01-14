Sections
Rosie O'Donnell suggests 'martial law' be used to stop Trump's inauguration

Rosie O'Donnell says a 'national emergency' should be declared to delay Donald Trump's inauguration

It's no secret Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump are not friends, as the two have feuded publicly for years. In some of her most recent tweets against Trump, O'Donnell suggests "martial law" be used to delay Trump's inauguration.

"I fully supporting martial law - delaying the inauguration - until Trump is 'cleared' of all charges," O'Donnell wrote on Twitter. She posted this along with a retweet that read, "How about imposition of Martial Law until Trump is cleared of all allegations?"

She also posted a tweet that read, "For Gods sake - delay the inauguration - Keith how can we make this happen," along with a retweet of correspondent Keith Olbermann.

The tweets appeared to be in response to U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly concluding that Russia interfered in the presidential election to help Trump, as well as reports that Moscow may have sought to compromise him. Despite allegations, there are currently no charges against Trump.

O'Donnell's also tweeted, "Donald Trump [must] not be sworn in - declare a national emergency - delay delay and investigate - save the nation."

Trump has not replied to any of O'Donnell's tweets. He did tweet, "Intelligence insiders now claim the Trump dossier is a 'complete fraud!' @OANN."

