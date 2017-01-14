Rosie O'Donnell says a 'national emergency' should be declared to delay Donald Trump's inauguration

It's no secret Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump are not friends, as the two have feuded publicly for years. In some of her most recent tweets against Trump, O'Donnell suggests "martial law" be used to delay Trump's inauguration.
"I fully supporting martial law - delaying the inauguration - until Trump is 'cleared' of all charges," O'Donnell wrote on Twitter. She posted this along with a retweet that read, "How about imposition of Martial Law until Trump is cleared of all allegations?"
I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW - DELAYING THE INAUGURATION - UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017
She also posted a tweet that read, "For Gods sake - delay the inauguration - Keith how can we make this happen," along with a retweet of correspondent Keith Olbermann.
FOR GODS SAKE - DELAY THE INAUGURATION - KEITH HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS HAPPEN https://t.co/LsRq1JzbFH— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017
The tweets appeared to be in response to U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly concluding that Russia interfered in the presidential election to help Trump, as well as reports that Moscow may have sought to compromise him. Despite allegations, there are currently no charges against Trump.
O'Donnell's also tweeted, "Donald Trump [must] not be sworn in - declare a national emergency - delay delay and investigate - save the nation."
DONALD TRUMP NUST NOT BE SWORN IN - DECLARE A NATIONAL EMERGENCY - DELAY DELAY AND INVESTIGATE - SAVE THE NATION https://t.co/wB8QPph7oo— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 14, 2017
Trump has not replied to any of O'Donnell's tweets. He did tweet, "Intelligence insiders now claim the Trump dossier is a 'complete fraud!' @OANN."
INTELLIGENCE INSIDERS NOW CLAIM THE TRUMP DOSSIER IS "A COMPLETE FRAUD!" @OANN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
