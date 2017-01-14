Jessica Biel reveals she and Justin Timberlake waited "a very long time" before they kissed

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Image: WENN.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are easily one of Hollywood's hottest power couples and their recent appearance on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet proves it. During a recent interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Biel opened up about the beginning of their relationship and revealed that they actually waited a while to share their first.

"We didn't kiss for a very long time, because he was on tour and we were talking on the phone like normal pre-teens do," Biel said. "We were just chatting on the phone for hours, so we never really kissed for a very long time."

The superstar pair started dating back in 2007. Biel also revealed on the show that she had an inkling Timberlake would end up being her husband before they got engaged.

"I have this email that's really funny that I sent to my producing partner Michelle, actually, and it literally is like, 'Ok, I can't make that meeting, so we'll have to cancel. Also, I know I'm going to marry this man. You can't tell anybody but your husband,'" Biel revealed. "I have no idea why I wrote that email. I don't know what he did that day."

As we know, Biel's prediction came true! She and JT got married back in October 2012. They welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015.

During her interview on The Late Late Show, Biel also talked about the funny nicknames she had growing up.

"I had a couple. One I think honestly was just 'cause it rhymed. My mom called me Messy Jessie. I don't think I was really messy. I think I was pretty clean," Biel said. "But there was another one: Never-Miss-A-Meal Biel. That's still true."

We're glad to hear this actress really is just like us.

