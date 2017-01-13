Sections
Girl Meets World may not be totally over after all

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho.

Image: Disney Channel/Ron Tom
Girl Meets World fans, rejoice! The show may return for its fourth season

There may be hope after all for Girl Meets World.

More: INTERVIEW: Girl Meets World cast talks Boy Meets World

Just a week after news of the show's cancellation crushed fans and the cast alike, series creator Michael Jacobs told TVLine that there's already talk among networks and streaming services who may want to pick up the show for a fourth season.

"There are talks underway, but we're at the very, very beginning stages," Jacobs said. "And I can tell you it's because of the audience's reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they're doing something and they say they're doing it for themselves, they won't sustain long. Those that answer ‘We're doing it for the audience' and mean it, they sustain."

He continued, "Networks want to do something to gather an audience. The fact that there is an audience who's been so loyal says a lot."

Disney Channel declined to comment on the news, but released a statement when Girl Meets World's cancellation was announced, saying, "We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence."

As of now, the series finale for Girl Meets World is scheduled to air Jan. 20. The final (for now, hopefully) episode, entitled "Girl Meets Goodbye," will show the Matthews family "contemplating a life-changing decision." It will also have plenty of throwbacks for fans of Boy Meets World — the episode will feature appearances from Eric (Will Friedle), Shawn (Rider Strong), Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn), Cory's parents (William Russ and Betsy Randle), Minkus (Lee Norris) and both Morgans (Lindsay Ridgeway and Lily Nicksay).

More: New Girl Meets World rumors have infuriated fans

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: The Disney Channel
SheKnows is making some changes!