Kelly Ripa and Megyn Kelly could go head-to-head

A Kelly vs. Kelly battle could be coming to your TV this summer.

After Megyn Kelly's surprise exit from Fox, she's taking a job at NBC that includes a daytime slot. Rumors have been flying that she's going to be joining Today, but now there are even more rumors saying she's going to go on at a time that will directly compete with Kelly Ripa on ABC's Live! With Kelly.

Radar Online reports that NBC execs are considering placing Kelly in the 9 a.m. slot of Today, which airs at the same time as Live! With Kelly. What could make this competition even more awkward is that Ripa and Kelly have worked together — just a few months ago, Kelly joined Ripa as a temporary co-host on Live! With Kelly to discuss the election the day after it happened.

At NBC, Radar reports that employees aren't sure how to handle the surprise news that Kelly is joining the team. People at Today are reportedly on edge, worried about whether Kelly is going to be their replacement. Rumors have already been circulating for weeks that execs plan to use Kelly to push out longtime Today host Savannah Guthrie, who is currently out on maternity leave.

"Everyone is just on edge, all the time," a source said, adding that everyone is keeping a closer eye than usual on Today's ratings. "Even when they’re up, they don’t know what’s going to happen."

The insider added that hosts Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Tamron Hall and Carson Daly "are always looking over their shoulders."

Another source, however, wonders if Kelly can actually compete with Ripa, who is funny, personable and nonconfrontational, whereas Kelly tends to be "pretty abrasive and confrontational," the source said.

