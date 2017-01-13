Blake Lively's haters say she only claims to be Cherokee when she can make money for it

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Blake Lively used her heritage to make a point in a makeup commercial, and the internet is not here for it.

"I'm English, Irish, German and Cherokee," Lively revealed in the ad for L'Oréal's True Match foundation, which just expanded its line to 33 shades. "So my family's sort of from all over."

Lively continued, "To look back far into my heritage and see where everybody came from, you know, it's neat. It's neat to be in this country that has such diversity and such culture. There's such a variety of colors because everyone's skin has such different nuances."

Almost immediately, blond and blue-eyed Lively got roasted on Twitter for saying she's part Cherokee.

"Is there anything more white than Blake Lively claiming she has cherokee ancestry in a LOREAL commercial ? That's PEAK BECKY RIGHT HERE," one Twitter user wrote.

"Blake Lively has said shes part Cherokee in a L'Oréal ad. The girl who said she had 'LA face with an Oakland booty,' another wrote along with an eye-rolling emoji.

Others called Lively out for claiming Cherokee heritage only when it stands to earn her more money.

Lively herself hasn't addressed the controversy. Other spokewomen included in the commercial claimed Indian, Spanish, Creole, Kenyan, Asian and Dutch heritage.

