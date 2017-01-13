The Bush sisters have plenty of advice for Sasha & Malia Obama, including one about the White House florist

Sections
You can tell the love the Bush twins have for the Obama girls is genuine

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
By now, you've probably seen that viral open letter that the Bush twins, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, wrote to Sasha and Malia Obama as the exit the White House.

And for anyone who lives under a rock and hadn't read it yet, the twins appeared on the Today show Friday morning to read it out loud. It was obviously emotional for them, because they both broke down in tears during the segment.

"It's amazing how eight years go by and they become these really amazing women," a tearful Jenna said on the show. "And we just wanted to make sure they knew."

The Bush twins were 20 years old when their father, President George W. Bush, was inaugurated, but had spent time in the White House as little girls when their grandfather, George H. W. Bush, was president. They met Sasha and Malia when they moved into the house eight years ago. In their letter, they write about giving the Obama girls a tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home," they wrote, also detailing showing Sasha and Malia how to slide down stair banisters in the house as they gave them a tour.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," the letter continues. "And through it all you had each other. Just like we did. Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children—a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years."

