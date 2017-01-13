Khloé Kardashian says the family will get some comfort from Kim's assailants being brought to justice

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Winston Burris/WENN.com

Kim Kardashian West has not publicly addressed her Paris robbery, which happened on Oct. 3 of 2016, however, her sister Khloé Kardashian has.

Several weeks after Kardashian West's terrifying ordeal came to light, Khloé shared her thoughts on the robbery and how it served as a major wakeup call for the rest of the family to take their own security more seriously. And on Thursday, Jan. 12 when there was a new development in Kardashian West's case, Khloé was available once again to share her thoughts.

During an interview with E! News, Khloé was informed that suspects in connection with Kardashian West's robbery case had been charged, and she was glad to hear it. According to TMZ, four suspects were officially charged on Jan. 12, including a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. Yunice A is believed to have been charged with armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

But Khloé also wanted to share her complete disgust that her sister was robbed in the first place.

"It's just disgusting that someone would rob anybody, whether you're the poorest of the poor or the richest of the rich. No one deserves to be treated like that, so I think anybody should be accountable for those actions that they do," she confessed.

But the fact that there has been a positive development in the case, according to Khloé, brings "comfort" because it was a "really traumatic experience" not just for Kim, but for everybody else involved.

She's right, once those involved have successfully been brought to justice, hopefully the entire family (the Kardashian-Jenner clan as well as Kanye West) can work at putting this terrible ordeal behind them.

