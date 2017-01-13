Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix's new movie reportedly set the scene for a new romance

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix reportedly got very close on the set of their latest film, Mary Magdalene, Page Six reports.

Sources told the publication that the pair "fell for each other" during filming of the biblical drama and that they've been spending a lot of time together ever since. Apparently Phoenix and Mara were spotted hanging out together multiple times during breaks from filming in Italy, including enjoying a smoke together on the balcony of their hotel room in Matera in Southern Italy, last November.

According to Us Weekly, they were also spotted together at a movie theater in Los Angeles last month, and prior to that they were seen at the We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs, California.

And according to the Page Six source, the reason that Mara skipped the Golden Globe awards last Sunday (even though her new film, Lion was up for four nominations) was because she and super-private Phoenix decided to spend some time away and were "holed up together in the desert."

However, it's entirely possible that what Mara and Phoenix have is friendship: Mary Magdalene was their second film together, as they previously starred in 2013's Her, and will be starring together once again in Gus Van Sant's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, which is set for release in 2018. So, it's not surprising that they would develop a close bond, plus Phoenix's rep has denied the romance report, telling Us Weekly that he and Mara are just friends.

There's also the fact that Mara has been in a longterm relationship with Charlie McDowell — although according to Page Six the couple have not been spotted together since August of 2016.

