Emma Stone, Matthew McConaughey and more respond to Donald Trump with a musical montage

Image: Michael Boardman/WENN.com

Print

Hollywood is making it clear: We will — somehow — survive Donald Trump's presidency.

More: Does Donald Trump have nothing better to do than tweet about Meryl Streep?

In a new musical montage of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," some of Hollywood's biggest names are sticking it to Trump thanks to W Magazine's Best Performance Issue.

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Ruth Negga, Chris Pine, Taraji P. Henson, Matthew McConaughey, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Dev Patel, Michelle Williams, Andrew Garfield, Joel Edgerton and more use the song to proclaim their feelings.

"This is going to be interesting," Garfield jokes in the video before singing. "It may get too real."

"I'm not sure that I will survive," Edgerton adds while Williams laughs by his side. "But that's what we're gonna do."

More: Meryl Streep's Donald Trump impersonation is better than any we've seen on SNL

"[It’s] the antidote for a still-grieving Hollywood, many members of which were outspoken Hillary Clinton supporters over the past year," W Magazine explained of the montage. "And a few of whom have found themselves on the unfriendly end of Donald Trump’s Twitter account."

Most recently, it was Meryl Streep who came under Trump's scrutiny, following her Golden Globes speech in which she called out Trump ahead of his inauguration. Trump responded by calling Streep "over-rated." Since then, many members of Hollywood including Robert de Niro and Alec Baldwin have expressed their support for Streep and her Golden Globes speech.

More: Meryl Streep's 10 fiercest characters

Check out the full celeb montage of "I Will Survive" below. While most of the actors singing are great, some of them definitely should stick to their day job.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.