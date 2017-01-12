Charlie Sheen calls Rihanna the b-word and then says she's the one without "common courtesy"

Image: E!

Look, we all know Charlie Sheen is a little bit off his rocker but that's no excuse for calling Rihanna a bitch.

In a Wednesday episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Sheen some fan questions, one wondering if he'd ever patched things up with Rihanna after their 2014 feud.

After looking like he had no idea who Rihanna was at all, Sheen replied, "Oh that bitch? No, no, no."

"I think you just made it worse," Cohen said, before making to quickly move on to the next question.

"She abandoned common courtesy and common sense," Sheen added.

That's a statement I find particularly ironic since Sheen is the one who just referred to Rihanna as "that bitch."

The feud started back in the day after Sheen's then-fiancée Scottine Sheen, formerly Brett Rossi, wanted to meet Rihanna when they found out she was dining at the same restaurant.

Sheen lamented about the encounter in a Twitter rant, explaining, "So, I took my gal out to dinner last night with her best friends for her Bday. We heard Rihanna was present as well. I sent a request over to her table to introduce my fiancee Scotty to her, as she is a huge fan. (Personally I couldn't pick her out of a lineup at gunpoint.)

"Well, the word we received back was that there were too many paps outside and it just wasn't possible at this time. At this time? AT THIS TIME?? Lemme guess, we're to reschedule another random 11 million to 1 encounter with her some other night...?"

He went on to insult Rihanna's hair and conclude, "Here's a tip from a real vet of this terrain. If ya don't wanna get bothered DON'T LEAVE YOUR HOUSE! And if this 'Prison of Fame' is soooooo unnerving and difficult, then QUIT, junior!"

Well Rihanna fired back with a tweet of her own.

If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch... — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 22, 2014

And changed her Twitter banner to a photoshopped image of her signing an autograph for a fan with Sheen's head superimposed over the image.

Looks like that's some bad blood that will never go away.

Rihanna has yet to comment on the newest Sheen diss. It's been a tough week for poor Rihanna.

Are you Team Rihanna or Team Sheen in their feud?

