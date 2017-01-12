Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Nicole Kidman is one of the last celebs we expected to support Donald Trump

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: WENN.com
Print

Nicole Kidman is supporting Donald Trump for the sake of the nation's unity

Nicole Kidman spoke out on Tuesday, encouraging the nation to support Donald Trump as the new president.

More: Meryl Streep: "I was too ugly to be an actress"

"I just say, [Trump is] now elected, and we, as a country, need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on," Kidman said while speaking with BBC2. "Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go."

Kidman holds dual citizenship in Australia and the United States.

Though she is encouraging support of the president-elect for the sake of the nation's unity, Kidman does not agree with Trump on his social stances, especially when it comes to women's rights and funding for planned parenthood.

More: Nicole Kidman's return to The Tonight Show was just unbelievably weird

Kidman explained, "I’m very, very committed to women’s issues, in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for U.N. Women and I do a lot of traveling for them. I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply. So they’re my issues that I’m very attached to."

It is likely Kidman is speaking out now because of Meryl Streep's impassioned speech during the Golden Globes, while Kidman sat in the audience.

The speech has since caused Hollywood to come out and speak in support of her criticism of Donald Trump, while Trump responded by calling Streep "over-rated."

Kidman did admit that she tries not to speak out politically.

More: Does Donald Trump have nothing better to do than tweet about Meryl Streep?

"I’m always reticent to start commenting politically," she said. "I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based."

Are you surprised Kidman is going against the grain and encouraging the nation to support Donald Trump?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Nicole Kidman is supporting Donald Trump for the sake of the nation's unity
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the best Pres. Obama & Joe Biden memes floating around the internet right now
Khloe Kardashian's revenge body in 10 pics – along with quotes
23 dramatic celebrity weight loss journeys
14 things you probably never knew about the 'Sister Wives' family
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!