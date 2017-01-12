Nicole Kidman is supporting Donald Trump for the sake of the nation's unity

Image: WENN.com

Nicole Kidman spoke out on Tuesday, encouraging the nation to support Donald Trump as the new president.

"I just say, [Trump is] now elected, and we, as a country, need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on," Kidman said while speaking with BBC2. "Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go."

Kidman holds dual citizenship in Australia and the United States.

Though she is encouraging support of the president-elect for the sake of the nation's unity, Kidman does not agree with Trump on his social stances, especially when it comes to women's rights and funding for planned parenthood.

Kidman explained, "I’m very, very committed to women’s issues, in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for U.N. Women and I do a lot of traveling for them. I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply. So they’re my issues that I’m very attached to."

It is likely Kidman is speaking out now because of Meryl Streep's impassioned speech during the Golden Globes, while Kidman sat in the audience.

The speech has since caused Hollywood to come out and speak in support of her criticism of Donald Trump, while Trump responded by calling Streep "over-rated."

Kidman did admit that she tries not to speak out politically.

"I’m always reticent to start commenting politically," she said. "I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based."

Are you surprised Kidman is going against the grain and encouraging the nation to support Donald Trump?

