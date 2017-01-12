Just because the Bates family is conservative doesn't mean they ascribe to gender stereotypes

Image: UPtv

The Bates' family motto is "All hands on deck," and it's a saying more families should adopt.

The point, as we learned on tonight's episode of Bringing Up Bates, is that whether you're a boy or a girl, no task is off limits. Every kid pitches in and if they have an interest in a certain task that would, in the past, have had a pesky gender label, it goes out the window. With 19 kids, there isn't time to worry about those silly gender expectations. It's teamwork, and teamwork in the Bates household means everyone pitches in equally.

It warmed my heart to see Erin Bates fostering Warden Bates' love of cooking during tonight's show.

"You know, if you get really good at this, you could be a chef one day," Erin told Warden as he got ready to serve the meal.

She told him all about Bobby Flay and explained that most famous chefs are men. (Annoying, but true.) Warden said he had no clue who Flay was, but that's beside the point. He still has plenty of time to learn.

And learning he is thanks to Erin's patient teaching.

In fact, Warden prepared it all, from setting the table to peeling the potatoes. Erin spent the whole time holding her new baby in her arms. She admitted she loves having Warden come over because he's such a big help.

It was Lawson, though, who explained to the cameras that in the Bates family, it's all about pitching in however you can.

"In a lot of households, the guys kind of do these things and the girls do these things," he said, gesturing with his hands. "But in our house, it's not really that way. It's all hands on deck."

"Everybody in this family learns to do everything as much as they can," Zach added.

What's your family motto when it comes to chores?

