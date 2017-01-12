The Stallone sisters are totally having a moment right now, so you’d better join the club

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

As soon as they took the stage at the 2017 Golden Globes, it was clear that the Stallone sisters were poised for total breakout stardom.

The young women all share a very famous father: Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. But unlike their father, the Stallone women are all on their own unique paths toward fame and universal recognition. While their historic honor as the first three simultaneous Miss Golden Globes landed them on the map, they've been moving and grooving in flashy Hollywood circles for years.

As young women coming up in the Hollywood crowd — all three incredibly good-looking and talented in their own ways — it's only natural that we draw comparisons to other famous celebrity sister squads like the Kardashians and the Hadids. But mark my words: The Stallone women will, without a doubt, not only take up the mantle from the Kardashians and the Hadids as the greatest celebrity sister squad, they'll deserve it too.

Why? Primarily because they are young women who are so totally not infatuated with all-consuming fame. Their Instagram feeds aren't flooded with product endorsements. They don't stage their lives to exude a faux sense of glamor. Heck, their Twitter accounts are barely a month old.

They're real women, and yes, they're actually really relatable. Here's what you need to know about the three young women I am proclaiming 2017's breakout sister squad.

Sophia Stallone

last night A photo posted by SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) on Jul 7, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

The oldest Stallone daughter is currently a student at USC (tell us what you're majoring in, girl!) and is a bit more shy in the limelight as compared to her father and her younger sister, Sistine. The USC undergrad is also a Delta Gamma sorority sister, so basically she's cornered the market on how to be an amazing sister no matter the relationship.

anchor bowl with the best A photo posted by SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) on Sep 18, 2015 at 4:40pm PDT

Sophia's Instagram also shows us a woman who is living life to the fullest. When you consider that she underwent surgery at a young age for a congenital heart defect, that vivacity is even more precious. Sophia told Paris Match, "Every day I think of my heart. I eat really healthy, and as I get more tired than normal, I have to be very careful when doing sports." Sophia is just like the very real Gigi and Bella Hadid: down-to-earth and approachable. What more could you ask for?

Sistine Stallone

Sistine Stallone is already gunning for the Hadid honor of coolest Hollywood daughter by diving headlong into a modeling career. She's already signed to IMG Models and is the star of the latest Advent video for Love magazine. Sistine may be the one sister most poised to break out into full-fledged stardom (so clearly, that makes her the Gigi of the Stallone girls), but she wants to earn fame and fortune on her own terms. She also wouldn't trade her modeling career for anything in the world, not even a chance to act. In a March 2016 Vogue interview, she said, "I don’t enjoy acting as much as I love modeling. I [am] drawn to the art and craftsmanship of what goes into creating unique images."

Scarlet Stallone

With Soph at @ysl A photo posted by Scarlet Stallone (@scarletstallone) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:53pm PST

Can you believe Scarlet Stallone is only 14 years old? I know. It's totally crazy. But from the looks of her Instagram, the youngest Stallone is not a jaded teen in the slightest. She's out here enjoying all of the things an average teenager would enjoy even if they weren't the daughter of one of the most famous men in movies: pizza parties, school supply restocking trips to Staples, chilling with her sisters, using the best Snapchat filter (the dog filter, duh) and even enjoying mocktails with her besties.

Scarlet is not only chill, she is very relatable. In a revealing interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked to choose between Ryan Gosling or Ryan Reynolds, she said, "I'd pick both." Same, girl. Same.

