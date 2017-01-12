Sections
Two Stranger Things stars might be dating off-screen

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Stranger things have happened than two Stranger Things costars dating — get it, get it?

Anyone who 'ships Stranger Things' Nancy and Jonathan, there's amazing news: They really look like they're dating in real life.

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy, and Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan, have been spotted together all over the world in the last few months, but they didn't spark major dating rumors until this week, when they were spotted catching a flight together after the Golden Globes.

They partied after the Globes with the rest of the cast, but then flew out together the following morning. They were spotted at LAX, looking awfully cozy for just co-stars.

This comes after they've documented hanging out on Instagram. In September, Dyer shared a pic of Heaton covered in birds when they appeared to be in Spain together.

"Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you’re doing what you love," she wrote alongside the pic.

In October, they celebrated Halloween together, as documented on Heaton's Instagram this time.

Happy Halloween guys!!

A photo posted by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on

A month after that, they were spotted together in Nashville, which is Dyer's hometown, having coffee.

On the show, Dyer's character Nancy is in a sort-of love triangle with Heaton's character Jonathan and Steve Harrington, who's played by their close pal Joe Keery. But everyone who watches Stranger Things knows that Nancy and Jonathan are meant to be. Don't @ me.

Image: Netflix
