Kendra Wilkinson isn't even mad that a tequila binge almost got her in a fight

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
It totally wasn't Kendra Wilkinson's fault that she drank too much tequila & almost got in a fight

Kendra Wilkinson has done a pretty decent job of staying out of headlines lately.

More: Kendra Wilkinson reveals medical issue that's keeping her baby weight on (VIDEO)

At least, until now.

Wilkinson was reportedly downing tequila shots on a plane before she got into a tiff with another woman that stopped just short of someone throwing punches.

"I almost got in a fight with this woman on a plane. We’re coming back from Vegas, it was a 45-minute flight — we’re a little drunk," Willkinson told TMZ at the airport, clearly still tipsy from her tequila-fueled flight. She told the site that she had been taking tequila shots with another passenger, when a woman behind them got upset that they were being loud. Wilkinson has her own theory though: she said the other passenger "was jealous as fuck that she couldn’t party with us."

More: VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson on farts, pregnancy and her lack of intercourse

No physical confrontation happened, and Wilkinson ended up getting off the plane without any other issues, which is kind of impressive if she was actually shooting enough tequila fast enough to almost get in a fight on a 45-minute flight.

Her reps didn't release any comment about the incident, but Wilkinson replied personally to reporters on Twitter, writing, "I was fucked up," with a few laughing emojies.

Love her or hate her, you've gotta respect the way Wilkinson plays the game. That's a pretty epic level of zero fucks given.

More: Kendra Wilkinson's mom has had enough of being badmouthed on TV (VIDEO)

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram
