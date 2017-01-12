Billie Lourde shares throwback picture of mom Carrie Fisher

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

For Billie Lourd, life seems to be going back to normal.

The Scream Queens actress has stayed understandably silent since her mom, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day apart in late December. But now, she's started posting on Instagram again, starting with some sweet tributes to the stars.

One photo, shared late Wednesday night, showed Lourd as a little girl posing with a smiling Fisher in the back seat of a car.

She captioned the sweet pic with one of her mom's famous quotes: "If my life weren't funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable."

Lourd added, "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

That post came one week after the first time Lourd made any public statement about the deaths of her mom and grandmother. In another post to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself as a young child sticking out her tongue next to both Fisher and Reynolds.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Fisher died Dec. 27. She had spent multiple days hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest on a plane. Reynold died just one day after Fisher.

