Drake is showering Jennifer Lopez with love — and loads of diamonds

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are a thing — they even have the celebrity nickname DraLo — and although their romance has only been a few weeks, that hasn't stopped Drake from lavishing his new lady with love...and expensive gifts.
More: DraLo is for real but Jennifer Lopez isn't trying to make Drake her BF
According to an Us Weekly source, Drake recently splashed out on a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for Lopez. And she was clearly taken with the gift, because she reportedly wore it to Drake's New Year's Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas.
This isn't the first time that Drake has done something special for Lopez: he previously staged a prom for her (after finding out she never had the chance to go to one) when he decorated a Los Angeles church in a winter wonderland theme. His actions certainly seem to suggest that he's pretty serious about Lopez, so serious, in fact, that he even wanted to let Lopez's father know his intentions.
More: Rihanna allegedly thinks Drake is just using Jennifer Lopez for revenge
A Hollywood Life source revealed that Drake and Lopez's father recently had a phone conversation about just how much Drake cares for his daughter. According to the source, Lopez was on the phone to her father when Drake asked to speak to him, and proceeded to promise him that "he'd never hurt his daughter."
"Drake wanted ensure [sic] him that he's a good man and has JLO's best intentions [sic] at heart," the source continued. "She's really special to him and he's really into her and going out of his way to let everyone in the world know that."
And apparently the sweet moment made Lopez's heart melt.
More: DraLo fans have nothing to worry about, even if Drake is texting Nicki Minaj
According to Us Weekly, the pair haven't been able to spend much time together since the New Year's party because of Lopez's hectic work schedule, but a second source said that she feels the fling is "still going really well," and "They talk all the time." Adorable, right?
Before you go, check out our slideshow below!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!