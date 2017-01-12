Drake is showering Jennifer Lopez with love — and loads of diamonds

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are a thing — they even have the celebrity nickname DraLo — and although their romance has only been a few weeks, that hasn't stopped Drake from lavishing his new lady with love...and expensive gifts.

According to an Us Weekly source, Drake recently splashed out on a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for Lopez. And she was clearly taken with the gift, because she reportedly wore it to Drake's New Year's Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas.

This isn't the first time that Drake has done something special for Lopez: he previously staged a prom for her (after finding out she never had the chance to go to one) when he decorated a Los Angeles church in a winter wonderland theme. His actions certainly seem to suggest that he's pretty serious about Lopez, so serious, in fact, that he even wanted to let Lopez's father know his intentions.

A Hollywood Life source revealed that Drake and Lopez's father recently had a phone conversation about just how much Drake cares for his daughter. According to the source, Lopez was on the phone to her father when Drake asked to speak to him, and proceeded to promise him that "he'd never hurt his daughter."

"Drake wanted ensure [sic] him that he's a good man and has JLO's best intentions [sic] at heart," the source continued. "She's really special to him and he's really into her and going out of his way to let everyone in the world know that."

And apparently the sweet moment made Lopez's heart melt.

According to Us Weekly, the pair haven't been able to spend much time together since the New Year's party because of Lopez's hectic work schedule, but a second source said that she feels the fling is "still going really well," and "They talk all the time." Adorable, right?

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez and Drake as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

