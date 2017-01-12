Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing, but the diamonds Drake's giving her do

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

Drake is showering Jennifer Lopez with love — and loads of diamonds

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are a thing — they even have the celebrity nickname DraLo — and although their romance has only been a few weeks, that hasn't stopped Drake from lavishing his new lady with love...and expensive gifts.

More: DraLo is for real but Jennifer Lopez isn't trying to make Drake her BF

According to an Us Weekly source, Drake recently splashed out on a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for Lopez. And she was clearly taken with the gift, because she reportedly wore it to Drake's New Year's Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

This isn't the first time that Drake has done something special for Lopez: he previously staged a prom for her (after finding out she never had the chance to go to one) when he decorated a Los Angeles church in a winter wonderland theme. His actions certainly seem to suggest that he's pretty serious about Lopez, so serious, in fact, that he even wanted to let Lopez's father know his intentions.

More: Rihanna allegedly thinks Drake is just using Jennifer Lopez for revenge

A Hollywood Life source revealed that Drake and Lopez's father recently had a phone conversation about just how much Drake cares for his daughter. According to the source, Lopez was on the phone to her father when Drake asked to speak to him, and proceeded to promise him that "he'd never hurt his daughter."

"Drake wanted ensure [sic] him that he's a good man and has JLO's best intentions [sic] at heart," the source continued. "She's really special to him and he's really into her and going out of his way to let everyone in the world know that."

And apparently the sweet moment made Lopez's heart melt.

More: DraLo fans have nothing to worry about, even if Drake is texting Nicki Minaj

According to Us Weekly, the pair haven't been able to spend much time together since the New Year's party because of Lopez's hectic work schedule, but a second source said that she feels the fling is "still going really well," and "They talk all the time." Adorable, right?

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez and Drake as a couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below!

Drake is showering Jennifer Lopez with love — and loads of diamonds
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 dramatic celebrity weight loss journeys
14 things you probably never knew about the 'Sister Wives' family
These 11 podcasts will motivate you to keep your New Year's resolutions
'La La Land' made 11 classic film & Hollywood references — did you catch them?
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!