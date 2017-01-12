Kim Kardashian West is bringing Scott Disick along for the ride on her first public appearance since her robbery

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Kim Kardashian West is finally ready to return to the public eye: She'll be making an appearance in Dubai this week and she seems to be pretty excited about it.

Kardashian West and Scott Disick left for Dubai on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and according to TMZ they "breezed" through Los Angeles International airport (which we can only imagine means they were very relaxed). They were also accompanied by four security guards — so they aren't taking any chances when it comes to their personal safety.

Kardashian West will be attending The Masterclass, a makeup tutorial with her longtime beautician, Mario Dedivanovic (which was initially scheduled for Oct. 14, but her terrifying robbery just weeks earlier meant she was unable to make it). However, three months on and she's reportedly "in a good place," this according to an Us Weekly insider, who added, "She's fully back now."

Kardashian West appeared excited ahead of her trip, and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Disick (it no doubt helps having a family member close by her side) prior to their 16-hour flight. She captioned it with "on our way #dubai."

Disick was also active on social media and shared a photo of himself inflight, looking super relaxed. He captioned the picture (which shows him with his leg up) with, "This commercial thing is a real leg up."

