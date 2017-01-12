Sections
Kim Kardashian West isn't taking chances with security on her first public appearance

Cailyn Cox

Kim Kardashian West is bringing Scott Disick along for the ride on her first public appearance since her robbery

Kim Kardashian West is finally ready to return to the public eye: She'll be making an appearance in Dubai this week and she seems to be pretty excited about it.

More: The developments in Kim Kardashian West's robbery aren't exactly good for her

Kardashian West and Scott Disick left for Dubai on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and according to TMZ they "breezed" through Los Angeles International airport (which we can only imagine means they were very relaxed). They were also accompanied by four security guards — so they aren't taking any chances when it comes to their personal safety.

More: There's been a major breakthrough in Kim Kardashian West's robbery case

Kardashian West will be attending The Masterclass, a makeup tutorial with her longtime beautician, Mario Dedivanovic (which was initially scheduled for Oct. 14, but her terrifying robbery just weeks earlier meant she was unable to make it). However, three months on and she's reportedly "in a good place," this according to an Us Weekly insider, who added, "She's fully back now."

Kardashian West appeared excited ahead of her trip, and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Disick (it no doubt helps having a family member close by her side) prior to their 16-hour flight. She captioned it with "on our way #dubai."

on our way #dubai

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

More: Kim Kardashian West is just trying to fool you with that sneaky social media gag

Disick was also active on social media and shared a photo of himself inflight, looking super relaxed. He captioned the picture (which shows him with his leg up) with, "This commercial thing is a real leg up."

This commercial thing is a real leg up

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Are you glad to see that Kim Kardashian West is ready to return to the spotlight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

