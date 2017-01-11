Sections
Ali Fedotowsky speaks out against The Bachelor ladies' bad behavior

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky is just as disappointed in Nick Viall's ladies as the rest of us

Nick Viall's first round of dates with his ladies of The Bachelor Season 21 revealed that they might be the craziest bunch of girls we've ever seen from the show. And that's saying something.

More: Why are they casting women so much younger than Nick Viall on The Bachelor?

Turns out, we weren't the only ones raising our eyebrows over their scandalous behavior.

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky was also disappointed by what she saw. On her blog Ali Luvs, Fedotowsky gave her take on all the sexy behavior in the second episode.

"Man, I was a bit shocked by how some of the girls were behaving," she wrote.

Girl, we feel ya.

More: Come on, Andi Dorfman, give us all the dirt on the new Bachelor Nick Viall

"Overall, I am pretty disappointed with how some of the girls are handling themselves. Brittany asked Nick whose boobs were better – hers or Corrine. Corrine got naked on her first date. And Lacey said 'what if I had taken my shirt off, would I have gotten the rose?'" Fedotowsky continued. "I know she was trying to make a point suggesting that’s what Nick wants (and I think Lacey is very sweet). But in general there is just too much focus on sexuality this season already. Even the boob birthday thing at the end. It was funny and I can appreciate humor, but again, it seems like too much for it only being the 2nd episode. As a mom, I sat there and watched the showing thinking, 'I never want my daughter to think she has to behave this way to find a good man.' I’m not trying to put the girls down by calling them out on this either. It just makes me sad I guess. I hope they all know they are better than this."

She even said she didn't think Viall would ultimately be impressed by that kind of behavior either. And, as someone who knows Viall, that's a vote of confidence.

More: Bachelorette's Chad Johnson & Robby Hayes trash-talked Nick Viall so hard

Best of all, Fedotowsky suggested that Corrine got the first group date rose thanks to some urging from producers!

Do you agree that the ladies of The Bachelor Season 21 are too sexual?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

