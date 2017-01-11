Even Ashton Kutcher can't deny that the pay gap between he and Natalie Portman is unfair

Image: WENN

In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., Natalie Portman revealed Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than she was in their 2011 film No String's Attached.

"I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood… His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

Especially when you consider that by 2011, Portman had three Star Wars films, an Oscar win for Black Swan and two Golden Globes for her work on Black Swan and Closer.

Kutcher agrees the divide is unfair.

Shortly after the interview was released, Kutcher tweeted his support for Portman's equal pay advocacy.

So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap! https://t.co/AV1uYY6KIe — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 11, 2017

Kutcher should support pay equality in Hollywood. He is married to actress Mila Kunis, after all.

Portman added in her interview, "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

In fact, she was so fed up by the divide between men and women in Hollywood that she refused to sign on for the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an upcoming biopic until she was assured the film's director would be female.

"I don't think women and men are more or less capable, we just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities," she explained. "We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."

Are you surprised Portman was paid so much less than Kutcher?