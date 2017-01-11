Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Ashton Kutcher agrees he shouldn't make more than Natalie Portman

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: WENN
Print

Even Ashton Kutcher can't deny that the pay gap between he and Natalie Portman is unfair

In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., Natalie Portman revealed Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than she was in their 2011 film No String's Attached.

"I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood… His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

More: Everyone loves Mila Kunis' 'makeup-free' cover, but guys, she's not makeup-free

Especially when you consider that by 2011, Portman had three Star Wars films, an Oscar win for Black Swan and two Golden Globes for her work on Black Swan and Closer.

Kutcher agrees the divide is unfair.

Shortly after the interview was released, Kutcher tweeted his support for Portman's equal pay advocacy.

Kutcher should support pay equality in Hollywood. He is married to actress Mila Kunis, after all.

More: Natalie Portman's Harvard speech glossed over a big problem for women

Portman added in her interview, "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

In fact, she was so fed up by the divide between men and women in Hollywood that she refused to sign on for the role of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an upcoming biopic until she was assured the film's director would be female.

"I don't think women and men are more or less capable, we just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities," she explained. "We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."

More: Natalie Portman will never win an Oscar again thanks to her recent comment

Are you surprised Portman was paid so much less than Kutcher?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 dramatic celebrity weight loss journeys
14 things you probably never knew about the 'Sister Wives' family
These 11 podcasts will motivate you to keep your New Year's resolutions
'La La Land' made 11 classic film & Hollywood references — did you catch them?
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!