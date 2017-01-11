A casting call reveals new biopic about Corey Feldman, Corey Haim and even Carrie Fisher

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim were both child stars. They became best friends at a young age and weathered being teens together in Hollywood. Still by each other's sides, they both fell into debt and drugs. And while Haim died in 2010, Feldman still talks often about his old friend and the hardships they endured together, both in the spotlight and out of it.

Now, a new movie will tell the story of their friendship and all the ups and downs that came with it. Fallen Angels released a casting call this week looking for actors to play the lead roles, Feldman and Haim at different ages, as well as some of Hollywood's other biggest names who were close to the pair when they were kids. Michael Jackson will be featured in the film as Feldman's longtime friend after they met on the set of The Goonies. Producers are also seeking a Carrie Fisher look-alike for the scene in which Fisher tried to give maternal advice to Feldman before he fell into drug addiction.

According to the casting call, the movie will be set in 2016, and feature flashbacks that tell the story of Feldman's and Haim's lives.

"Six years after the death of Corey Haim, his lifelong friend Corey Feldman reminisces about their friendship — their jet-propelled rise to sudden fame and the tragic fall that followed: a drug-fueled descent into addiction, rehab and adulthood," it reads.

Producers are seeking look-alike actors for Haim, Feldman, Jackson and Fisher, as well as Sean Astin, who co-starred alongside Feldman in The Goonies, and Kerri Green, the teen actress who co-starred in Lucas alongside Haim.

The movie may also delve into the abuse that Feldman has claimed he and Haim suffered as child stars — the casting call describes an unnamed male character who "takes advantage of one of his young cast members."

