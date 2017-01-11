Sections
Prince William shared his childhood heartbreak with kids mourning their parents

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
In good news today, Prince William is making a difference in mourning children's lives

Whether you're a Prince William fan or not, get ready — his latest move is going to give you all the feels.

More: Prince William responds to rumors of strife with Harry over Meghan Markle

William, whose mom, Princess Diana, died in a tragic car crash when he was 15, visited Child Bereavement UK to meet with kids who had also lost parents. There, he bonded with the kids by sharing his own story of losing his mom.

"Do you know what happened to me?" he asked 9-year-old Aoife. "You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well. Do you speak about your daddy? It’s very important to talk about it, very, very important."

Aoife showed William the memory jar she had made in her father's favorite colors, and told People magazine, "It was really nice that he talked to me. It was like there are other people who know what it is like to lose someone."

Aoife's mother also weighed in, saying, "I couldn’t believe it when he started to talk about his mother. It was very emotional and I was willing myself not to start to cry. I almost did. I am telling my children that if they take anything away from this day, it is what he said about how important it is to talk. Kids do not forget that. Sometimes it hurts but we can remember the happy things too. It is so important to talk."

Child Bereavement UK is one of William's main causes that he supports. The charity's founding patron, Julia Samuel, says having the royals involved in invaluable to the cause.

"Bereavement — and particularly child death, which is so unbearable to think about — is something William is shining a light [on]. He is helping us raise awareness in a way that no one else can do," Samuel said. "That’s because people can see how authentic, and heartfelt, he is and he’s experienced it. People can pick up authenticity within seconds."

More: Kate Middleton & Prince William are packing up their bags and moving

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/Getty Images
