The Weeknd can't feel his face because Selena Gomez is all over it

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Apega/WENN.com

The Weeknd has a surprising new lady in his life: Selena Gomez.

After splitting up with longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid, The Weeknd was seen by multiple witnesses having a romantic dinner with Gomez at celeb favorite hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

"They were there for three hours! Just the two of them," one onlooker told E! News. "They came out and were so happy."

Witnesses say the two had dinner in a private back room with their own personal server, and after closing down the restaurant, they had no problem with PDA on the sidewalk outside while they waited for their cars.

"They were hugging and kissing," a source said. "His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love."

Selena Gomez and Abel were spotted kissing! So what do you think of the couple? pic.twitter.com/5CsZ7mv8ry — The Weeknd Charts (@ChartsTheWeeknd) January 11, 2017

And even though they arrived at the restaurant separately, onlookers say the happy new couple left together, both in The Weeknd's car while Gomez's driver followed behind them.

A source close to Gomez told E! that their relationship is "something new" and "it's not serious right now."

There's a potential for some drama, because Gomez is good friends with Gigi Hadid, The Weeknd's ex's famous sister. He and Hadid split in November after nearly two years together, saying their schedules kept them from being able to see each other.

"They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album," a source told reporters at the time. "They really tried to make it work."

