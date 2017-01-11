Jesse Plemons is engaged and officially living out his Friday Night Lights character's teenage dreams

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Don't tell Jesse Plemons that nice guys finish last — homeboy is probably feeling like a pretty big winner right now, since rumors are flying that he just slipped an engagement ring on Kirsten Dunst's finger.

In fact, you might say this is an example of life imitating art and, for Plemons, coming out even better on the other side. Case in point? Plemons memorably starred as nerdy football player Landry Clarke in the twangy fan favorite Friday Night Lights. Kirsten Dunst played the hot "cheertator" Torrance Shipman in the cult cheerleading film of out time, Bring It On.

It's as though the universe is still in high school and decided to karmically level the playing field. Plus, it kind of brings things full circle for Plemons, right?

As you'll remember, his poor character pined over the snarky popular girl, Tyra (Adrianne Palicki) for, like, ever. In no big surprise, Tyra barely acknowledges Landry's existence most of the time and instead engages in a tumultuous on-again/off-again relationship with the super-sexy star fullback/running back on Landry's team, Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch).

Despite basically killing a dude for Tyra and taking the rap so Tyra wouldn't get tied into the drama, Landry still never really made it anywhere with the unattainable anti-cheerleader of his dreams. Woe is him.

Or woe was him. Now Plemons can play out all of Landry's teenage dreams IRL, because he finally landed the hot, popular blonde cheerleader. You know, sort of — let's be real: no matter how many roles Dunst has played or awards she has won since her Bring It On days, she'll forever be Torrance Shipman in our early '00s loving hearts.

As far as the deets go for Dunst and Plemons' big news, the New York Post's Page Six column reports that the cute couple got engaged over Golden Globes weekend. At this point, both stars remain mum, but the big sparkler Dunst has been sporting on her ring finger lately has had news outlets speculating about her marital status for weeks.

To add another layer to the "life imitating art" analogy, Dunst, 32, and Plemons, 26 (get it, girl) have actually already been married... onscreen. On Season 2 of FX's Fargo, Dunst played beautician Peggy Blomquist. Plemons? Her supportive husband, who is a butcher's assistant.

If you're wondering what a real life wedding between these two lovebirds might look like, well, Dunst may have already spilled the beans about that.

"I am someone who wants to get married... If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it's going to be intimate," she told InStyle UK in May 2016, noting that she envisioned her big day would entail "courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I'll treat it like it would be my fortieth birthday."

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.