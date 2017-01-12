Sections
Paris Jackson is disgusted by Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson

Christina Marfice

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN
The trailer for a Michael Jackson show starring Joseph Fiennes is causing Twitter to implode

Urban Myths is taking on a well-known story about Michael Jackson, and people are not here for it.

More: Dr. Conrad Murray charged in death of Michael Jackson

The upcoming episode will explore a road trip that Jackson supposedly took right after 9/11 with Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor. A trailer for the episode dropped this week, and the decision to cast Joseph Fiennes, a white English actor, as Jackson has just about broken the internet.

Needless to say, people are not happy about the casting decision.

More: Conrad Murray asked bodyguard to ditch Michael Jackson's drugs

Paris Jackson has also taken to Twitter to express her disgust over Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson in an upcoming episode of Urban Myths.

Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson also commented on the portrayal.

A petition to boycott the episode has been started and has already nearly hit the 25,000-signature goal as of this writing.

British network Sky Arts released a statement sorts of addressing the controversy, saying the show is "'part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set."

That "diversity framework" apparently allows for asking a white actor to play one of the most famous black voices of all time. The casting decision was likely made because Jackson suffered from vitiligo, a condition that caused his skin to lighten throughout his life.

More: Watch Michael Jackson's new video that made Twitter history (VIDEO)

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

The trailer for a Michael Jackson show starring Joseph Fiennes is causing Twitter to implode
Image: Paris Jackson/Instagram
