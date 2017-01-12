The trailer for a Michael Jackson show starring Joseph Fiennes is causing Twitter to implode

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Urban Myths is taking on a well-known story about Michael Jackson, and people are not here for it.

The upcoming episode will explore a road trip that Jackson supposedly took right after 9/11 with Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor. A trailer for the episode dropped this week, and the decision to cast Joseph Fiennes, a white English actor, as Jackson has just about broken the internet.

Needless to say, people are not happy about the casting decision.

I woke up feeling like it's going to be a beautiful day and then I remembered this is someone's idea of Michael Jackson: pic.twitter.com/sG8oxEUfs0 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 11, 2017

I hope it loses every single dime of its budget. Every single dime. #UrbanMyths https://t.co/99qCA2lkzn — Keith Powell (@KeithPowell) January 11, 2017

They have Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. Maybe Tom Hanks will play Berry Gordy in the next Motown movie. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 10, 2017

Joseph Fiennes just sabotaged his own career — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 11, 2017

Paris Jackson has also taken to Twitter to express her disgust over Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson in an upcoming episode of Urban Myths.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson also commented on the portrayal.

@soledadobrien Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect. https://t.co/WKCiwOqPpN — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 11, 2017

A petition to boycott the episode has been started and has already nearly hit the 25,000-signature goal as of this writing.

British network Sky Arts released a statement sorts of addressing the controversy, saying the show is "'part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set."

That "diversity framework" apparently allows for asking a white actor to play one of the most famous black voices of all time. The casting decision was likely made because Jackson suffered from vitiligo, a condition that caused his skin to lighten throughout his life.

