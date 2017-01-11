Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery is not the only Kardashian robbery making headlines this week

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Bridow/WENN.com

Print

Kim Kardashian West may have won a small personal victory earlier this week after several suspects were arrested in connection with her robbery at gunpoint in Paris, France (which happened last October), but on Monday, Jan. 9, the Kardashian clan were faced with yet another robbery.

More: The developments in Kim Kardashian West's robbery aren't exactly good for her

This time the robbery was of their DASH store.

The store, which is operated by Kardashian West and her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, and located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, was robbed on Monday, Jan. 9, TMZ reports. According to the publication, law enforcement sources told them that the thief was a woman who strolled into the boutique and "grabbed a bunch of clothing and perfume and fled in a silver sedan."

More: Kim Kardashian's robbery ordeal was terrifying, but there is a silver lining

While the value of this robbery in no way compares to the possessions stolen from Kardashian West in October of 2016, the thief did manage to get away with around $1,600 in DASH merchandise, and as yet, the cops have been unable to locate the woman.

More: Khloé Kardashian says Kim's robbery served as a major wakeup for the family

But hey, at least no one was hurt.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.