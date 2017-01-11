Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

The Kardashian's aren't having much luck keeping their possessions safe

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

View Profile
Image: Bridow/WENN.com
Print

Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery is not the only Kardashian robbery making headlines this week

Kim Kardashian West may have won a small personal victory earlier this week after several suspects were arrested in connection with her robbery at gunpoint in Paris, France (which happened last October), but on Monday, Jan. 9, the Kardashian clan were faced with yet another robbery.

More: The developments in Kim Kardashian West's robbery aren't exactly good for her

This time the robbery was of their DASH store.

The store, which is operated by Kardashian West and her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, and located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, was robbed on Monday, Jan. 9TMZ reports. According to the publication, law enforcement sources told them that the thief was a woman who strolled into the boutique and "grabbed a bunch of clothing and perfume and fled in a silver sedan."

More: Kim Kardashian's robbery ordeal was terrifying, but there is a silver lining

While the value of this robbery in no way compares to the possessions stolen from Kardashian West in October of 2016, the thief did manage to get away with around $1,600 in DASH merchandise, and as yet, the cops have been unable to locate the woman.

More: Khloé Kardashian says Kim's robbery served as a major wakeup for the family

But hey, at least no one was hurt.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery is not the only Kardashian robbery making headlines this week
Image: Lionsgate
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
9 things 'Sherlock' fans need to know about Sherlock and Mycroft's sister
All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching
The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!