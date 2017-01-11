If it weren't for Christina El Moussa's boyfriend, could her marriage to Tarek have stood a chance?

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

This week Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their decision to get divorced, but according to a new report, the split wasn't as mutual as we originally thought.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Tarek was hurt by the fact that Christina moved on with the family contractor Gary Anderson, and reportedly believed that their marriage could still have stood a chance if it weren't for this.

"Tarek feels betrayed by Gary as he had worked for both him and Christina and feels like he should not have gotten involved in their relationship," a source told the publication. "He [Tarek] believes that things might have panned out differently if Gary had chosen not to get close to his wife."

The couple decided to part ways in May of 2016, and released a statement about a separation last December. While both Tarek and Christina seem to have remained on amicable terms (and are currently the perfect example of what co-parenting should be like), it would have been hard to repair their marriage if Christina was already involved with someone else.

However, according to the source, Tarek does not place the blame squarely on Christina and Gary's shoulders, as he realises that, he too, played a part in the dissolution of his relationship (he also dated the family nanny, Alyssa Logan, after he and Christina parted ways). The source told Hollywood Life, "Tarek probably has some feelings of regret too about the whole situation because he must know deep down that he played a part in the marriage not working."

Were you surprised when Christina and Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

