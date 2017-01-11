Nicki Minaj is reportedly concerned about Meek Mill's actions since their breakup

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's relationship is over, but the drama is not.

The former couple are no strangers to airing their dirty laundry on social media, and many believe that's exactly what Mill has been doing in the weeks following his breakup from Minaj, because his Instagram is filled with cryptic messages and photos of his lifestyle. And, apparently Minaj has been taking notice, with a source telling Hollywood Life that she's worried that Mill may be taking the break up badly.

"Nicki's really worried about Meek because since the split he's been doing nothing but turning up and partying in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media," the source told the publication. "Meek isn't even a drinker like that and Nicki fears that if he keeps this up he's going to do something stupid."

The former couple are said to have parted ways over Minaj's birthday weekend, and since then Mill has posted several apparent disses on social media, including a post with the caption, "I'm too picky now" and a meme about letting negatives develop.

Whether his posts are directed at Minaj, we can't be sure, but that does seem to be the general consensus among fans who have been commenting on the posts and asking Mill whether he's shading his ex-girlfriend.

As for Minaj, she's reportedly handling the split much better, and that's partially thanks to Drake.

"Nicki's still very emotional during this break-up," the source revealed, adding, "She's been with Meek through hell and back and still loves him but right now Drake is the only man who she trusts and finds comfort in."

Do you think Meek Mill is lashing out at Nicki Minaj on social media? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

