Blac Chyna & French Montana have been spending some time together — but no one is a fan of their friendship

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have one of the most complicated relationships we've ever witnessed, and things just got even more complicated: Chyna has been hanging out with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, French Montana.
More: Rob Kardashian may have been behind Blac Chyna's Instagram hack
Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Montana posted an image of himself and Chyna hanging out on the wing of a private plane. He captioned the photo with "young legends."
Now don't get us wrong, we doubt there's anything romantic going on between the pair because French Montana is rumored to have been hooking up with Iggy Azalea in recent weeks, but still, the internet really doesn't like seeing Chyna and French together (most probably because Montana is Khloé's ex-boyfriend).
Comments on the photo include one from jlouissss who wrote, "This bitch is really disrespectful."
More: There's a war between Tyga, Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna — over a b-day party
Ladyinthesouthwest also slammed the photo, assuming that Chyna and Montana must be hooking up. They wrote, "Ghetto trash. Who's next? Lamar? Revenge for some reason is what this ho is all about."
Others are confused as to why the duo are hanging out at all.
"Wtf is going on. Literally bizarre," chrissimarie22 commented. And ayosnow wrote, "Dnt [sic] she got a new born wtf is she doing here."
However, Chyna seemed to poke fun at the reports that there could be anything more than friendship happening between herself and Montana, as she reposted the photo on her own account along with the caption "Bruva."
More: Blac Chyna reunites with the Kardashians after Rob's hospitalization
And on Tuesday, Jan. 10 Chyna seemed to confirm that she and Kardashian are still together, because she posted a pic of Rob and herself, along with their 2-month-old daughter, Dream — and you don't have to look hard at the photo to see that her massive diamond engagement ring is sitting pretty on her finger.
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!