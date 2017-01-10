Would BuzzFeed really fabricate #UrineGate accusations against Donald Trump?

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Image: PNP / WENN

Love Donald Trump jokes? Urine for a real treat. Buzzfeed released a purported secret dossier detailing alleged spy intel on Donald Trump's dealings with Russia, and one incident in particular has already become the Twitter event of the year.

In the documents published by Buzzfeed, among other serious transgressions that show collusion with the Russian government, Trump allegedly engaged in some ... interesting behavior while visiting Moscow. According to the story, the Russians exploited "Trump's personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable 'kompromat' (compromising material) on him." This includes one anecdote where Trump rented the presidential suite at the Moscow Ritz Carlton "where he knew President and Mrs Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling [sic] the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him."

The information in the dossier reportedly came from a British intelligence agent with a high degree of trustworthiness; however, Buzzfeed admitted the information in the document was unverified, and some 4chan users are claiming they made the whole thing up.

That didn't stop Twitter from exploding in its first golden moment of 2017.

"Joe you can't just mutter 'peetus' under your breath when we meet him"

"I don't see why not. Peetus. It's his name."#GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/mTZ0V0KI5g — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 11, 2017

#GoldenShowers Tinkle tinkle little czar — Robert Gould (@robnelsong) January 11, 2017

This picture was so ahead of its time. #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/nx84OovlwX — (((Elle Fane (@gabyfane) January 11, 2017

When Trump can't respond to all the memes individually so he drops his response album. #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/i6BHXQu3G8 — Travon Free (@Travon) January 11, 2017

"Mr. Trump would like to see you all in his room, but first he wants to know if any of you ate asparagus today."#GoldenShowers — Chicago Man (@Iwanski) January 11, 2017

"Hey Donald, what are your plans for your urine-augurat-"#goldenshowers pic.twitter.com/y0ASi4mZcu — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 11, 2017

This is by far Donald Trump's biggest leak #GoldenShowers — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 11, 2017

When your dad gives you something delicious to drink. #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/s4z46u7fJd — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) January 10, 2017

And the GOPee'rs are worried about what bathroom people use. At least they're using a bathroom. Potty train the PEEOTUS. #GoldenShowers — Mikey no likey (@parrotheadmiket) January 11, 2017

Mental note: In 10 days, remember to stop checking out those "The White House is now streaming" videos. #GoldenShowers #PEEOTUS — Ed Lynch (@goatburgler) January 11, 2017

Inauguration Day forecast predicting it'll be partly cloudy with a chance of #GoldenShowers — Jen? (@_McJen) January 11, 2017

America, you've wet your bed so now you have to lie in it #GoldenShowers — Impatient Chelsea (@impatiently_me) January 11, 2017

How is Trump reacting to this? Because you know he is.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

So is this real news or fake news? As of right now it's still unclear, but one thing is for certain: after such a great story, this week's Saturday Night Live will be a Trump hater's wet dream.

