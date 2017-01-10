Sections
Everybody's talking about golden showers after recent Donald Trump claims

Caroline Goddard

by

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Image: PNP / WENN
Would BuzzFeed really fabricate #UrineGate accusations against Donald Trump?

Love Donald Trump jokes? Urine for a real treat. Buzzfeed released a purported secret dossier detailing alleged spy intel on Donald Trump's dealings with Russia, and one incident in particular has already become the Twitter event of the year.

In the documents published by Buzzfeed, among other serious transgressions that show collusion with the Russian government, Trump allegedly engaged in some ... interesting behavior while visiting Moscow. According to the story, the Russians exploited "Trump's personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable 'kompromat' (compromising material) on him." This includes one anecdote where Trump rented the presidential suite at the Moscow Ritz Carlton "where he knew President and Mrs Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling [sic] the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him."

More: Hollywood exposed Donald Trump's lies in the debate all. night. long.

The information in the dossier reportedly came from a British intelligence agent with a high degree of trustworthiness; however, Buzzfeed admitted the information in the document was unverified, and some 4chan users are claiming they made the whole thing up.

That didn't stop Twitter from exploding in its first golden moment of 2017.

More: A timeline of Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's ten years of hatred

How is Trump reacting to this? Because you know he is.

More: Does Donald Trump have nothing better to do than tweet about Meryl Streep?

So is this real news or fake news? As of right now it's still unclear, but one thing is for certain: after such a great story, this week's Saturday Night Live will be a Trump hater's wet dream.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images
