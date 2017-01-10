Tom Hiddleston had good intentions behind his self-serving Golden Globes speech

Image: WENN.com

It's been two days since the Golden Globes and actors are still apologizing for their faux pas throughout the night. Tom Hiddleston is the latest.

During his acceptance speech for his win in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television, Hiddleston came off as a little self-indulgent. He expressed how Doctors Without Borders workers binge-watched his series The Night Manager during his charity work in South Sudan.

Check out Hiddleston's full speech below in case you missed it.

.@twhiddleston wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2hDCKNXVNN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Hiddleston said in a statement on Twitter yesterday, his intention wasn't to toot his own horn at all. Rather, he was trying to raise awareness.

"I just wanted to say... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong," Hiddleston explained. "Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."

All you have to do is look at Hiddleston's Twitter page to know that he's sincere about raising awareness.

Just back from South Sudan with @Unicef_Uk to see how innocent children are still bearing the brunt of the conflict 3 years since it began. pic.twitter.com/y0v3sx8acF — Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) December 1, 2016

This is very frightening. Child soldier "nightmare" could be imminent in South Sudan - UNICEF: https://t.co/dip6iza6WF @UNICEF_uk — Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) August 20, 2016

My school photo! Proud to support @unicef & @eu_echo work on education in crises. Share your photo #EmergencyLessonshttps://t.co/YouBblFHLX — Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) May 16, 2016

