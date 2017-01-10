Sections
Tom Hiddelston apologizes for being human

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: WENN.com
Tom Hiddleston had good intentions behind his self-serving Golden Globes speech

It's been two days since the Golden Globes and actors are still apologizing for their faux pas throughout the night. Tom Hiddleston is the latest.

More: Tom Hiddleston & Taylor Swift's global love affair has come to a sudden halt

During his acceptance award speech for his win in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television, Hiddleston came of as a little self-indulgent. He expressed how Doctors Without Borders workers binge-watched his series The Night Manager during his charity work in South Sudan.

Check out Hiddleston's full speech below in case you missed it.

Hiddleston said in a statement on Twitter yesterday, his intention wasn't to toot his own horn at all. Rather, he was trying to raise awareness.

More: Tom Hiddleston didn't win an Emmy, but he may have won over Priyanka Chopra

"I just wanted to say... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong," Hiddleston explained. "Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me."

More: The best thing Taylor Swift can do for her relationship is play it cool

All you have to do is look at Hiddleston's Twitter page to know that he's sincere about raising awareness.

