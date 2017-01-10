Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp's latest behavior 'contemptible and shocking'

Sections
Amber Heard confirms divorce drama with Johnny Depp is still not over

Jessica Hickam

by

Amber Heard is just ready to move on from her life without Johnny Depp.

Depp reportedly accused Heard of using the divorce as a way to "extend her fifteen minutes of fame," according to Cosmopolitan. Depp is also reportedly seeking $100,000 from Heard to cover his legal fees.

In a report obtained by E! News, Heard supposedly said, "Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me."

If that's the case then, unfortunately for Heard, she's still probably got a while before she'll be able to move on.

She continued, "I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago. I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking."

She added, "Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now."

Heard is correct is saying that Depp is claiming the proceedings are delayed because of Heard.

In a report back in December, Depp's team stated Heard "continues to needless litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame."

Heard alleged in the divorce that Depp abused her throughout their marriage. If those statements are true then let's all hope they can move on from one another as soon as possible.

Are you as tired of the Heard/Depp divorce saga as Heard seems to be?

