/

Rihanna allegedly thinks Drake is just using Jennifer Lopez for revenge

Jessica Hickam

by

Rihanna allegedly thinks Drake is just using Jennifer Lopez for revenge

Rihanna is reportedly not handling Drake and Jennifer Lopez's new relationship well. At all.

More: Jennifer Lopez & Drake dating rumors are exactly what we needed to close out this year

Rihanna and Drake broke up most recently in October 2016, and a source who spoke to The Hollywood Insider told the outlet Rihanna is not happy Drake has moved on from her so quickly.

"RiRi’s really angry with Drake. It feels like he’s flaunting his relationship with J.Lo, knowing it would hurt Rih," the source explained. "Everything he’s done since their split has been cold-hearted. They’ve always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings. Drake said such sweet things to her, but now Rih feels like they were all lies.”

More: DraLo is for real but Jennifer Lopez isn't trying to make Drake her BF

Rihanna and Drake also chose to kept their extensive on and off relationship on the down low, but Drake doesn't seem to have a problem so far with flaunting his relationship with Lopez, another issue that has Rihanna stewing.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

DraLo, as they've been dubbed, were spotted kissing at the Winter Wonderland part in Los Angeles on Dec. 29. The couple then spent New Year's Eve 2017 together. And Lopez sat front row in the VIP section for Drake's recent performance at Hakkasan in Las Vegas.

More: Apparently Nicki Minaj is growing really tired of Drake's sour grapes

Of course, as of now, the rumors about Rihanna are just that so take them with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Do you think Rihanna has a right to be mad at Drake or does she need to move on too?

Rihanna allegedly thinks Drake is just using Jennifer Lopez for revenge
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

