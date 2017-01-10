Rihanna allegedly thinks Drake is just using Jennifer Lopez for revenge

Image: WENN.com

Rihanna is reportedly not handling Drake and Jennifer Lopez's new relationship well. At all.

Rihanna and Drake broke up most recently in October 2016, and a source who spoke to The Hollywood Insider told the outlet Rihanna is not happy Drake has moved on from her so quickly.

"RiRi’s really angry with Drake. It feels like he’s flaunting his relationship with J.Lo, knowing it would hurt Rih," the source explained. "Everything he’s done since their split has been cold-hearted. They’ve always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings. Drake said such sweet things to her, but now Rih feels like they were all lies.”

Rihanna and Drake also chose to kept their extensive on and off relationship on the down low, but Drake doesn't seem to have a problem so far with flaunting his relationship with Lopez, another issue that has Rihanna stewing.