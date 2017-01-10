Let's compare Meryl Streep and Donald Trump's individual claims to fame, shall we?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Thanks to Twitter, we now know just what President-elect Donald Trump thinks about Meryl Streep.

Streep low-key dissed Trump during her speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and his response was a mini tweetstorm calling her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood."

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Setting aside the fact that, in 2015, Trump told The Hollywood Reporter that Streep "is excellent; she’s a fine person, too," who's really the overrated one here?

Their upbringings

Streep was raised in New Jersey alongside her two younger brothers. Her upbringing was fairly modest — she attended public school, where she acted in school plays and sang in recitals. She took opera lessons, but quit after four years. Her parents were encouraging; Streep told Vanity Fair that her mother told her, "you can do whatever you put your mind to. If you're lazy, you're not going to get it done. But if you put your mind to it, you can do anything."

Trump grew up alongside his four siblings in Queens. His family was extremely wealthy due to his father's success in real estate in the New York area.

Their educatin

Streep attended Vassar University, which is where she started to take acting seriously after starring in the school's production of Miss Julie. She graduated cum laude and went on to receive an MFA from the Yale School of Drama in 1975.

Trump attended the prestigious Kew-Forest School, a college prep school for kindergarten through high school. In eighth grade, he transferred to the New York Military Academy. After graduating, he attended Fordham University for two years, then transferred to study economics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Their early-careers

Streep moved to New York City when she was 26 and started acting in theater productions. She was discovered by Robert de Niro, who saw her in a play and scored her a role in The Deer Hunter, which turned out to be a breakthrough job for Streep, earning her her first Emmy nomination.

Trump, on the other hand, started working for his family's real estate company while he was still in college. After graduating, he was made president of the company, and started taking on real estate projects while depending heavily on loans from his father to finance them. In 1973, just three years after Trump took over the family business, he and his father were sued for discriminating against African-Americans who tried to rent their properties.

Their achievements

Streep has been nominated for a staggering (and record-breaking) 336 awards. She's won 167 of them. Those include a ton of really major awards, including three Oscars, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor, honorary doctorates from Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton and Harvard universities, two BAFTAs, eight Golden Globes, eight People's Choice Awards, two Emmys... seriously, the list goes on and on.

Trump, on the other hand, has been nominated for exactly two shared Emmys, and didn't win either of them. He has, however, won a Razzie award for Worst Supporting Actor.

He's also declared bankruptcy six times, though he claims it was only four — as he told the Washington Post, he counts his first three bankruptcies as one, for some reason.

It's hard to quantify any business success that Trump may have had because he's kept his finances carefully out of the public eye. He actually sued a journalist in 2006 for writing that his net worth is somewhere between $150-250 million. Trump himself has claimed that he's worth billions, but stated under oath that he calculates his own net worth based on "markets and with attitudes and with feelings, even [his] own feelings." He continued on to say he arrives at his total net worth based on his "general attitude at the time that the question may be asked."

Their impact on the world

While Streep serves as the national spokesperson for the National Women's History Museum and has received awards and accolades from more than a dozen charities she supports, Trump has insulted 289 people, places and things on Twitter, according to a running list compiled by the New York Times. Make that 290, actually, because it hasn't been updated yet to include Streep.

As president-elect, it remains to be seen how Trump will affect the world in the future. He's already appointed people to his staff who deny climate change, don't believe in public education and think vaccines are dangerous for children.

Bonus: Meryl Streep actually called herself overrated

In her acceptance speech for an Emmy award in 2004, Streep said, "You know, there are some days when I myself think I’m overrated." After a long pause to let the audience finish laughing, she continued, "But not today."

So maybe, despite her hilariously self-deprecating sense of humor, Streep is a highly successful, albeit overrated, actress. She said it herself.

