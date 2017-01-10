Ariana Madix's bro Jeremy was arrested multiple times pre-Vanderpump Rules

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Ariana Madix's brother is the newest employee at Vanderpump Rules' SUR, and it turns out he's in LA for some pretty sketchy reasons.

Radar Online has incident reports detailing Jeremy Madix's multiple arrests in Florida, before he moved to LA to start a new life.

Most of Jeremy's arrests are related to domestic violence and violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend in 2011, just 11 months after she and Jeremy started dating. When she filed for the restraining order, she submitted a report detailing months of alleged abuse.

"[He] threw a beer can at me, hitting me in the chest," she wrote. Then he forced me in the car. As we were driving, he was ripping off my top and slamming me into the passenger’s side door."

The report continues, "When we arrived home, I tried to get out of the car and he jumped into the passenger’s seat from the driver’s set and tackled me onto the driveway. I was screaming for him to get off of me but he continued to wrestle me and push my face in the ground."

The ex also writes that Jeremy threatened her and her adult children with guns before her son forced him out of the house, but that she continued to live with him after the incident because she couldn't afford to move out.

After she was granted a restraining order, Jeremy violated it by texting her and showing up "to a place that he knew she would be and threatened to hurt a male acquaintance she had with her," but she and Jeremy ended up reconciling and she dropped the restraining order in court.

In 2012, Jeremy was arrested again, this time for battery.

"[Redacted] advised she was in a verbal altercation with Mr. Madix at their residence," an officer wrote in the police report of the incident. "She advised during the argument, she asked Mr. Madix to leave the residence. She stated Mr. Madix took her dog and walked out of the residence. [Redacted] advised she walked after Mr. Madix to retrieve her dog, at which time Mr. Madix did actually and intentionally grab her with one arm against her will while he had his other arm around her dog."

Jeremy denied that their fight had gotten physical, but a witness told police he had, and he was arrested. That case ended up being dropped, too.

Jeremy moved to LA just before season 5 of Vanderpump Rules started filming. Radar Online reports that he's starting over there with his sister, working "as a part-time photographer and part-time busser at SUR."

