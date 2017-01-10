Meghan Markle's Hollywood glamour stands in stark contrast to Kate Middleton's classic style

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Things are heating up between Prince Harry and his latest love interest, actress Meghan Markle, so naturally our thoughts are turning towards the idea of an American princess in the palace! Which begs the question, how do the star's fashion choices hold up next to her maybe future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge? Let's take a look.

Kate is a future queen consort and the mother of two in direct line to the throne, and has toned down her fashion choices considerable in recent years. Hemlines have gotten longer, prints have tended towards the twee. Some say the look is more mature, others complain it is dowdy. Even her Vogue spread was, dare I say, a bit yawn-inducing.

Markle, while the same age as Kate (both are 35), is a childless divorcée who lives in LA and has a lot more leeway with her fashion choices. For example, while we rarely get a glimpse of Kate's poor knees these days, Markle loves showing off her legs in shorter hemlines. Behold:

Prince Harry plans his first skiing trip with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/sJUaeUOQpA pic.twitter.com/WdY5kvNAHx — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 8, 2017

And check out that bold red lip! Kate generally sticks to soft pinks and nudes.

By contrast, here is Kate at a recent holiday event (with Markle's man, no less!):

Kate Middleton captures the true spirit of Christmas in a red and green dress, and looks amazing https://t.co/b6UxRHIxr9 pic.twitter.com/AyU9awxwd0 — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) December 20, 2016

We don't see too many sequins bedecking Kate's evening gowns, but Markle loves some sparkle and shine. Here is one of the few dresses we've seen Kate in with sequins, and it's gorgeous:

And here's Markle in a sparkly, black off-the-shoulder stunner:

Some of Kate's most fun accessories are scarves. We've seen her in lots of different types, although they tend to stay in the plaid or floral families — like this one:

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Pre-Christmas Trip: What's On Their NYC Itinerary http://t.co/l2InoxKC2E pic.twitter.com/v7PdWCM3zY — Women Tricks (@WomenTricks) November 13, 2014

Markle's scarf style is far more Bohemian, like this look she sported doing volunteer work in Africa:

Prince Harry's girl Meghan Markle is inspiring a generation of poverty stricken young girls in Africa https://t.co/w4WGFVM8l9 pic.twitter.com/SvsbI4jiSj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 30, 2016

They both look ravishing in red…

And Markle even wore a sexed-up version of Kate's black lace evening gown.

#Entertainment Meghan Markle Mengenakan Dress Mirip Kate Middleton, Gaya Siapa Lebih Cantik? https://t.co/oEvZ93xTRx Via @Info_Pariwara pic.twitter.com/vd6nNuIt7t — Info Pariwara (@Kanal_RI) November 14, 2016

And they've both got incredible, perfect princess hair!

The Duchess of Cambridge shows you how to battle hair frizz and flatness in the heat https://t.co/wLnB6lyKAv pic.twitter.com/spAl6PvvHe — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) August 25, 2016

Basically, Markle's style is edgier, with a definite LA flair, while Kate's is more classic and traditional. But one thing is the same they both always look fabulous!

