What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

How Meghan Markle's fashion fares compared to Kate Middleton's royal ensembles

Caroline Goddard

by

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name.

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Print

Meghan Markle's Hollywood glamour stands in stark contrast to Kate Middleton's classic style

Things are heating up between Prince Harry and his latest love interest, actress Meghan Markle, so naturally our thoughts are turning towards the idea of an American princess in the palace! Which begs the question, how do the star's fashion choices hold up next to her maybe future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge? Let's take a look.

Kate is a future queen consort and the mother of two in direct line to the throne, and has toned down her fashion choices considerable in recent years. Hemlines have gotten longer, prints have tended towards the twee. Some say the look is more mature, others complain it is dowdy. Even her Vogue spread was, dare I say, a bit yawn-inducing.

More: This Photoshopped version of Kate Middleton is horrifying

Markle, while the same age as Kate (both are 35), is a childless divorcée who lives in LA and has a lot more leeway with her fashion choices. For example, while we rarely get a glimpse of Kate's poor knees these days, Markle loves showing off her legs in shorter hemlines. Behold:

And check out that bold red lip! Kate generally sticks to soft pinks and nudes.

By contrast, here is Kate at a recent holiday event (with Markle's man, no less!):

More: 5 kinds of bodyshaming Kate Middleton dealt with during pregnancy

We don't see too many sequins bedecking Kate's evening gowns, but Markle loves some sparkle and shine. Here is one of the few dresses we've seen Kate in with sequins, and it's gorgeous:

And here's Markle in a sparkly, black off-the-shoulder stunner:

Some of Kate's most fun accessories are scarves. We've seen her in lots of different types, although they tend to stay in the plaid or floral families — like this one:

More: Prince Harry flashes abs and Kate gets her drink on

Markle's scarf style is far more Bohemian, like this look she sported doing volunteer work in Africa:

They both look ravishing in red…

And Markle even wore a sexed-up version of Kate's black lace evening gown.

And they've both got incredible, perfect princess hair!

Basically, Markle's style is edgier, with a definite LA flair, while Kate's is more classic and traditional. But one thing is the same they both always look fabulous!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Meghan Markle's Hollywood glamour stands in stark contrast to Kate Middleton's classic style

Image: WENN
